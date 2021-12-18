Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as low as $16.02. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 75,954 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.37%.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 3,040 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

