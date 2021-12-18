WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.77

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and traded as high as $44.10. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 164,389 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

