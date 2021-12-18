Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 260,998 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 191.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,998 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

