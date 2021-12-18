Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RNDB stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.