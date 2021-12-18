PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.65. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 150 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.