Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.