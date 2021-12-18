VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $960.59

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.59 ($12.69) and traded as low as GBX 960 ($12.69). VP shares last traded at GBX 960 ($12.69), with a volume of 11,890 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.31) price objective on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £389.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 981.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 961.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

