Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 55,672 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

