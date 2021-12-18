Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 619,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $31.97 on Friday. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

