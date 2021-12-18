Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,060.30

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,060.30 ($14.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.59). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.33), with a volume of 194,409 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £194.72 million and a PE ratio of -140.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,063.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 931.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Steven Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 999 ($13.20) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($132,020.62). Also, insider Michael Tobin bought 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,442 ($1,905.64). In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,544 shares of company stock worth $27,363,400.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.