Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGZ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 110,386 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

PGZ stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

