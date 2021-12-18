Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after buying an additional 377,345 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

