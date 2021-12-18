Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.