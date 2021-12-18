180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,735.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

