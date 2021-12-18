AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.14 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 895,014 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 836,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $37.44 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

