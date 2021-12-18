180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

