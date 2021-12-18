Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 203,535 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 203,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

