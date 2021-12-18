Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 936 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

