Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,400 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.818 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

