Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $547.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.91. The company has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.