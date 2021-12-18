Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

