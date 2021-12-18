Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff Acquires 5,300 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conifer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conifer by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conifer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

