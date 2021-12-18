Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,577,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34.

NASDAQ PI opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

