Wing Finance (WING) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $32.08 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.74 or 0.00031629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,302,159 coins and its circulating supply is 2,177,159 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

