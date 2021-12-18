Beetle Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 132.8% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $129,156.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 208.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

