Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Momentive Global posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNTV shares. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

