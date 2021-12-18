Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Craig Felenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.62 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $834.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after buying an additional 52,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 182,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

