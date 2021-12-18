Contrasting Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) & Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mandiant and Stratasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Stratasys 2 1 3 0 2.17

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Stratasys has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.97%. Given Stratasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Mandiant.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Stratasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Stratasys -7.92% -2.14% -1.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and Stratasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.42 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.14 Stratasys $520.82 million 2.66 -$443.72 million ($0.71) -34.44

Mandiant has higher revenue and earnings than Stratasys. Stratasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratasys has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stratasys beats Mandiant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing. The firm also develops, manufactures, and sells materials for use with its systems and provides related service offerings to its customers. The company was founded on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

