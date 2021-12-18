Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,000 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 437.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 31,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

