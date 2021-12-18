Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DXPE opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 2.45.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

