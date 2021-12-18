Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $72,900.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

L. Becker Hewes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21.

On Friday, October 15th, L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,694,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

