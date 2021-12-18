Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

RYH stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $251.96 and a 12-month high of $321.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.85.

