Suncoast Equity Management Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Suncoast Equity Management cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day moving average of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

