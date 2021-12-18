Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 200 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.81.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

