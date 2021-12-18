Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

