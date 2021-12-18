Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.47. The stock has a market cap of C$315.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$16.19.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Jeske sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.01, for a total transaction of C$32,026.00.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.