Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.