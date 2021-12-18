National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,200 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 425,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

