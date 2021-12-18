Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives $195.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($212.36) to €195.00 ($219.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

