Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $15.25

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $85,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $108,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $384.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

