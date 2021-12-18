Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $15.25

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.
In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PRVB opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $384.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
