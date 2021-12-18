Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Receives GBX 246 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.25).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.50) to GBX 282 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.11) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.50) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.50) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 154.10 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

