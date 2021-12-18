Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Grows By 63.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

