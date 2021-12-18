Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 48,165 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.