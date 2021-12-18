Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

