Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.29 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,820 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $67,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.