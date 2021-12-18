Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $242.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average of $224.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

