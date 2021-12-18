Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Cimpress posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $128.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

