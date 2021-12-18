Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:RQI opened at $17.14 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth $251,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth $154,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

