Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

