Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Increases By 61.1%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the November 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

